Live-Action Musicophilia Film's Teaser Previews Theme Song, Piano Pieces

The official website for the live-action film adaptation of Akira Saso 's Musicophilia manga began streaming a teaser trailer for the film on Friday. The teaser previews the film's theme song "Koishi no Uta" (Pebble Song) by Honoka Matsumoto , and the film's piano themes "Akatsuki" (Dawn) and "Inochi" (Life), performed by pianist Komitaka Kogo. The site also unveiled a poster visual for the film.

The film will open this fall.

The "youth story" manga centers on Saku, who has a complex about music and attends an arts university in Kyoto. Through a strange series of events, he gets thrown into the world of modern music, and through various encounters with others, he starts to create his own music.

Masaaki Taniguchi is directing the film, and Hiroyuki Ōno is writing the screenplay and serving as producer. The film stars Kai Inowaki as Saku Urushibara, Honoka Matsumoto as Nagi Naniwa, and Ikusaburō Yamazaki as Taisei Kishino.

The manga ran in Futabasha 's Manga Action magazine from 2011 to 2012 and it had five total compiled volumes.

The film will be the third and "concluding" film based on a Saso manga about music. Saso's Shindō manga inspired a live-action film in 2007, and his Maestro ! manga inspired a live-action film in 2015.

Crunchyroll published Shindō in English digitally.

Saso's Kodomo no Kodomo manga also inspired a live-action film in 2008.

Sources: Musicophilia live-action film's website, Comic Natalie