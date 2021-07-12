I'm Standing on a Million Lives Manga Gets Novel

Kodansha published a novel based on Naoki Yamakawa and Akinari Nao 's I'm Standing on a Million Lives ( 100-Man no Inochi no Ue ni Ore wa Tatteiru ) manga on Friday. Nao illustrated the novel, and is credited for the original manga, and Yamakawa is credited for the original work. Writer Sawako Hirabayashi , who wrote the script for the anime's ninth episode, penned the novel.

The novel features an original story that takes place after Glenda joins the party as the sixth player, and depicts a quest where the party must defend the village of Zagros from annihilation.

Yamakawa and Nao launched the manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in June 2016. Kodansha shipped the 12th volume of the manga on Friday.

Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the manga:

Ninth grader Yusuke Yotsuya is practical, friendless, and not active in any clubs. Then one day, he and two female classmates are suddenly sent to another world where they must work together to battle for their lives. Yotsuya is a lone wolf and has always lived his life according to his wants, but how will that work out now that he's supposed to be a hero?! Get ready for a one-of-a-kind fantasy story that will challenge everything you thought you knew about fantasy!

Kodansha Comics will publish the 11th volume of the manga in English on July 27.

The manga inspired an anime adaptation that premiered in October 2020. The anime finished production of all 12 episodes three months before its October premiere. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The second season of the television anime premiered on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and MBS on July 2; on AT-X on July 5; and on WOWOW on July 7.

Source: Amazon