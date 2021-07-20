Fena: Pirate Princess Anime Debuts on August 14 on Crunchyroll, Toonami

From the creator of Flowers of Evil , Shino Can't Say Her Name isn't an easy or a uniformly happy story, but it is ultimately hopeful. ― Shuzo Oshimi may be best known for his series The Flowers of Evil and other similarly dark works, such as Happiness and Blood on the Tracks, but Shino Can't Say Her Name makes a good case for him being able to create less melancholy or disturbing manga as well. While...