Takunomi's Haruto Hino Launches New Manga in August

Otaku ni Otaku na Gyaru Gurashi manga centers newly impoverished otaku, extrovert gyaru

The September issue of Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine revealed on Monday that Haruto Hino will launch a new manga titled Otaku ni Otaku na Gyaru Gurashi (An Otaku and an Otaku Gyaru's Life Together) in the magazine's next issue on August 26. Hino posted an image of the manga on Twitter on Monday (pictured at left in below Twitter post).

The manga centers on Yutaka Kongōji, the son of a wealthy family, but also an introvert and an otaku. He lives only to spend his meager allowance on idols he supports. But when his parents' business fails, he and his family have to move into a run-down apartment. When his life is about to take a new turn in a new home, there he meets a friendly gyaru.

Hino and Kenji Saito recently ended their Samayoeru Tensei-sha-tachi no Revival Game (The Revival Game of the Wondering Reincarnated Ones) manga on July 9. Saito and Hino launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Dragon Age magazine in April 2019, and Kadokawa published the manga's third volume on January 9. The fourth volume will ship in September.

Hino launched the Takunomi. manga in Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app in August 2015, and ended the series in June 2018. The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime adaptation that premiered in January 2018. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed it on HIDIVE .