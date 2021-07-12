Kenji Saito, Haruto Hino's Samayoeru Tenseisha-tachi no Revival Game Manga Ends

The August issue of Kadokawa 's Dragon Age magazine published the final chapter of Kenji Saito and Haruto Hino 's Samayoeru Tensei-sha-tachi no Revival Game (The Revival Game of the Wondering Reincarnated Ones) manga last Friday. Kadokawa will publish the manga's fourth compiled book volume in September.

The manga centers on Manatsu Asai, a down-on-his-luck 28-year-old guy who encounters a strange situation, meeting a swordswoman. When she is attacked by an unknown knight, Manatsu tries to protect her, and dies in the process. But then he immediately finds himself reincarnated into the body of the swordswoman he had just died for, now in a new, fantastical world.

Saito and Hino launched the manga in Dragon Age in April 2019, and Kadokawa published the manga's third volume on January 9.

Saito ended the Goodbye! I'm Being Reincarnated! ( Goodbye! Isekai Tensei ) manga in December 2019. Saito and Parabora launched the manga in Kodansha 's Shōnen Magazine R in December 2017, and the manga transferred to Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in February 2019. Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally in English.

Saito and Akinari Nao launched the Trinity Seven manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine in 2011. Saito's manga Gishin Eiyuu no Amadeus (Amadeus, Hero of the False God) launched in Shōnen Magazine R in February 2019 with art by Ichitaka. The manga's third and final volume shipped in November 2020. Saito's most recent ongoing manga is Misumi-san wa Misukasenai (Misumi's Missed Insight), which launched on April 19, with Hiro Hata as artist.

Hino launched the Takunomi. manga in Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app in August 2015, and ended the series in June 2018. The manga inspired a 12-episode television anime adaptation that premiered in January 2018. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and streamed it on HIDIVE .