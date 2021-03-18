Trinity Seven's Kenji Saito Launches New Manga Series on April 19

Hiro Hata draws new Misumi-san wa Misukasenai manga

The May issue of Akita Shoten 's Champion RED magazine revealed on Thursday that Kenji Saito and Hiro Hata are launching a new manga titled Misumi-san wa Misukasenai (Misumi's Missed Insight) that will debut in the magazine's next issue on April 19. The magazine describes the manga as a "miracle lovely comedy."

Saito ended the Goodbye! I'm Being Reincarnated! ( Goodbye! Isekai Tensei ) manga in December 2019. Saito and Parabora launched the manga in Kodansha 's Shōnen Magazine R in December 2017, and the manga transferred to Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in February 2019. Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally in English.

Saito and Akinari Nao launched the Trinity Seven manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine in 2011. Saito's ongoing manga Gishin Eiyuu no Amadeus (Amadeus, Hero of the False God) launched in Shōnen Magazine R in February 2019 with art by Ichitaka. Saito and Haruto Hino launched the ongoing Samayoeru Tenseisha-tachi no Revival Game manga in April 2019.