Argonavis from BanG Dream! Anime Compilation Film Reveals Title, Date

Film also reveals teaser video, teaser visual, main key visual

The official website for Bushiroad 's Argonavis from BanG Dream! boy-band project from Bushiroad 's BanG Dream! franchise announced on Friday that the compilation film of the franchise's television anime is titled Gekijōban Argonavis: Ryūsei no Obligato . The film will open on November 19. The website is also streaming a teaser video, and revealed a teaser visual and a main key visual.

Main Key Visual



Teaser Visual



The voice actors will be rerecording their lines for the compilation movie, and Argonavis will be performing the theme song. The story follows both the Argonavis and Gyroaxia bands. The film will also feature new footage.

The franchise's new film project will open in summer 2022.

The Argonavis from BanG Dream! television anime premiered in April 2020 in the "Super Animeism" programming block on MBS , TBS , and 26 other channels throughout Japan.

Bushiroad announced the Argonavis group in May 2018. The group is comprised of the characters Ren Nanahoshi ( Masahiro Itou , vocals), Yūto Goryō ( Daisuke Hyūga , guitar), Wataru Matoba ( Seiji Maeda , bass), Banri Shiroishi ( Shōhei Hashimoto , drums), and Rio Kikyō ( Shūta Morishima , keyboards).

Bushiroad and DeNA launched their Argonavis from BanG Dream! AASide smartphone rhythm adventure game on iOS and Android devices on January 14.

A manga in the franchise launched on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app in August 2020. Kyōhei Miyajima is drawing the manga, and Hikaru Miyoshi is credited with the original character designs. Additionally, Nobuhiro Mōri is credited with the original plan, and Bushiroad is credited with the original work.