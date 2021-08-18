Tatsuhisa Suzuki to Not Appear at Uta no Prince-sama Event

Singer, actor went on hiatus from entertainment industry events due to poor health

The official website for the Uta no Prince Sama franchise announced on Wednesday that Tatsuhisa Suzuki , who plays Ranmaru Kurosaki, will not appear at the Maji LoveLive 7th Stage event. He was scheduled to appear, but he went on hiatus earlier this month from "all entertainment industry events" because he was in poor health.

The Maji LoveLive 7th Stage event will take place from November 27-28 at the MetLife Dome in Saitama, Japan. The event was previously scheduled for April 2020, but it was canceled due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Suzuki offered to step down from the role of Kōtarō Higashi/Ultraman Taro in the anime's second season, due to Suzuki's recent hiatus from "all entertainment industry activities." The anime's staff and production committee are discussing what will happen to the Kōtarō Higashi role, and will announce their plans as soon as they are made. The anime staff had announced Suzuki in the role last summer. However, as a result of his hiatus, he will not appear in the renamed "Anime Ultraman Season 2 Kickoff Event" on August 24. (The event's previous name referenced the fact that six main cast members, including Suzuki, would have appeared.)

Suzuki, who also sings as part of the group OLDCODEX , announced a hiatus earlier this month due to being in poor health. OLDCODEX and Suzuki's agency I'm Enterprise made the announcement shortly after singer LiSA , Suzuki's wife, also announced a hiatus "from some of her activities" due to mental and physical fatigue. OLDCODEX and I'm Enterprise announced Suzuki's hiatus from nonspecific "activities," but the Ultraman anime's Friday announcement specified that his hiatus is from "all entertainment industry activities."

LiSA and Suzuki announced their marriage in January 2020. The Weekly Bunshun magazine reported on July 30 on an alleged extramarital affair between Suzuki and a female work associate.

Suzuki's prolific career has included such characters as The Seven Deadly Sins ' Ban, Prince of Stride: Alternative 's Tasuku Senoo, Seraph of the End 's Shinya Hiragi, Kuroko's Basketball 's Kazunari Takao, Dagashi Kashi 's Tō Endo, Baka and Test - Summon the Beasts ' Yūji Sakamoto, and Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club 's Makoto Tachibana. Last year, he voiced roles in Somali and the Forest Spirit , The Misfit of Demon King Academy , My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , and Onmyoji .

Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 1000% , the first anime season adapting Broccoli 's dating simulation video game for female players, premiered in Japan in July 2011. In the first season of the slapstick romantic comedy, the female protagonist goes to a school for the performing arts with young men who are budding idols. The subsequent seasons followed seven of the young men after they form the idol group ST☆RISH. The 13-episode second season, Uta no Prince-sama - Maji Love 2000% , premiered in Japan in April 2013. The 13-episode third season, Utano☆Princesama Revolutions , premiered in April 2015. The 13-episode fourth season, Utano☆Princesama Legend Star , premiered in October 2016.

The Uta no Prince Sama Maji Love Kingdom film then opened in Japan in June 2019.

Gekijō-ban Utano☆Princesama♪ Maji Love ST☆RISH Tours , a new film, will open next year.