IDOLiSH7 Anniversary Stream Canceled Due to KENN's Possible Close Contact With COVID-19

The staff for the IDOLiSH7 franchise canceled the live-streamed "MEZZO' no Kimi to Issho ni Tanoshimi Tai" program on Wednesday due to voice actor KENN being in possible close contact with a person infected with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) the day before. The live stream was planned to celebrate the franchise 's sixth anniversary. The franchise 's official website made the announcement on Tuesday and added that KENN is isolating at home after the contact-tracing.

KENN voices the character Tamaki Yotsuba in the franchise .

IDOLiSH7 Third Beat! , the third and latest IDOLiSH7 anime season, premiered on July 4. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. The third season will run for two split cours (quarters of the year).

