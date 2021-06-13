IDOLiSH7 Third Beat! Anime's 2nd Video Unveils New Outfits, July 4 Debut

Anime's 3rd season to be split in half

The Tokyo advance screening of the first three episodes from IDOLiSH7 Third Beat! , the third IDOLiSH7 anime season, announced the season's July 4 premiere with its second promotional video on Sunday.

New visuals (including one at the end of the video) also show the members of the IDOLiSH7, Trigger, and Re:vale grops in new outfits:

The new season will premiere on the Tokyo MX channel and on the ABEMA streaming service in Japan on July 4 at 10:30 p.m., and then it will run on Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , TV Aichi , TV Hokkaido , TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting Co., Ltd. and BS11 .

The third season will run for two split cours (quarters of the year). The first half of the season will air this summer.

The staff from the previous two anime and the Vibrato spinoff net anime will return for the third season. Makoto Bessho is again directing the new season at TROYCA , and Ayumi Sekine is back in charge of the series scripts. Ei Aoki is returning to supervise, and Kasumi Fukagawa is again adapting the original character designs by Arina Tanemura . Masami Inomata is back as the chief animation director.

The first television anime based on the IDOLiSH7 smartphone game premiered in Japan in January 2018 and had 17 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. The IDOLiSH7 Vibrato spinoff series of net anime shorts then launched in February 2018.

The second season of the main anime premiered on April 5, 2020. The first episode debuted ahead of the rest of the season on January 6, 2020, and Crunchyroll streamed the episode on the same day. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The second season was delayed starting with the fifth episode due to the state of emergency declaration against the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The season resumed with episode 3 on October 4.