IDOLiSH7/Yu-Gi-Oh! GX Voice Actor KENN Diagnosed With COVID-19

had come into possible close contact with person infected with COVID-19 on Tuesday

The official website of talent managemnt agency Zynchro announced on Thursday that voice actor KENN tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). KENN had come in possible close contact with a person infected with COVID-19 on Tuesday, and went for a PCR test, which returned a positive result.

KENN is currently undergoing medical treatment and follow-up observations under the guidance of health care and medical facilities.

The staff for the IDOLiSH7 franchise canceled the "MEZZO' no Kimi to Issho ni Tanoshimi Tai" event on Wednesday due to KENN 's possible close contact. KENN voices the character Tamaki Yotsuba in the franchise .

KENN made his major voice acting debut in 2004 with the Yu-Gi-Oh! GX anime, where he voiced the lead character Jūdai Yūki. His other major roles include Phinks in Hunter × Hunter , Fūto in Brothers Conflict , Hibito Nanba in Space Brothers , Akihito Kanbara in Beyond the Boundary , Bogue Con-Vaart in Macross Delta , Rochalízo in Children of the Whales , and Aoi Satsuki in Tsukiuta. THE ANIMATION .

Thanks to DantRaise for the news tip.

Image from Zynchro website

Sources: Zynchro's website, Oricon