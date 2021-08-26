Funimation Streams Entire English Dub for A3! Spring & Summer Anime

All 12 dubbed episodes stream on Friday

Funimation announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming all 12 episodes of the English dub for A3! Season Spring & Summer , the television anime of Liber Entertainment's A3! actor-training smartphone game on Friday. The company had begun streaming the first three dubbed episodes during the winter 2020 anime season, but the anime was then delayed in Japan due to production issues related to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Funimation delayed its own English dubs due to COVID-19.

A3! Season Spring & Summer , the first two arcs animated, began with the "Season Spring" arc in January 2020, but delayed episode 4 and beyond due to issues related to COVID-19 exacerbating scheduling problems in the production. The anime restarted its airing from the first episode again in April 2020. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. "The "Season Summer" arc launched in May 2020 with seven episodes.

Funimation describes the story:

Mankai Company is a far cry from its glory days as an all-male theater. With only one member left and debt collectors at the door, it's no wonder Izumi Tachibana finds herself in over her head when she boldly confronts the yakuza's loan sharks, promising to bring her father's theater back into the spotlight. She might be able to recruit enough talent, but can they bloom into the actors she needs?

Keisuke Shinohara ( Black Fox ) directed the anime at P.A.WORKS and Studio 3Hz . Mariko Komatsu adapted the original character designs by Ryō Fujiwara and served as chief animation director. Naoki Hayashi ( Black Fox ) was in charge of the series scripts. Infinite produced the series.

The A3! Season Autumn & Winter anime premiered in October 2020. Funimation streamed the anime.