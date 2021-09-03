Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light Anime Film's English-subtitled Trailer Reveals October 1 Premiere on Netflix

Film opened in Japan on July 2

Netflix began streaming an English-subtitled trailer for The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed By Light ( Nanatsu no Taizai: Hikari ni Norowareshi Mono-tachi ), the all-new original anime film for the franchise , and it reveals that it will begin streaming the anime on October 1.

The film opened in Japan on July 2.

The film earned 122 million yen (about US$1.10 million) and ranked at #3 in its opening weekend. The film sold 98,000 tickets in its first three days (including Friday).

The film features an all-new story by original manga author Nakaba Suzuki , and is set after The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement anime.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon's Judgement ( Nanatsu no Taizai: Fundo no Shinpan ), the franchise 's new television anime series, premiered on TV Tokyo in Japan on January 6. Netflix began streaming the anime on June 28. The series was delayed from its previously slated October 2020 premiere date due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).