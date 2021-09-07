Funimation Adds Multiple Lupin III Series, God Mars Anime to Catalog

Anime begin streaming subbed/dubbed on September 14

Funimation announced on Tuesday that it will begin streaming the following Lupin III anime and the God Mars anime from TMS Entertainment on September 14:

The anime will stream in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub in the United States and Canada.

Funimation streamed Lupin III: The Woman Called Fujiko Mine as it aired in Japan. Its license for the series expired in August 2018.

Lupin the Third: Part 5 is the most recent television anime in the franchise . The anime premiered on NTV 's AnichU programming block in Japan in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series in Japanese with English subtitles as it aired in Japan. TMS Entertainment USA offered the series' first 12 episodes for digital purchase in the U.S. on iTunes , Google Play , and Amazon Digital in November 2018. Adult Swim 's Toonami block began airing the anime in June 2019.

Lupin III: Part IV was the first Lupin III television anime series in three decades to star the titular character, and it premiered in Japan in October 2015, after first premiering as Lupin III - L'avventura Italiana on Italian television in August 2015. The story took place in Italy and San Marino, and it featured a blue-jacketed Lupin in his 20s. Crunchyroll began streaming Lupin III: Part IV in January 2016. Funimation streamed a simuldub of Lupin III: Part IV . The television anime then premiered on Adult Swim 's Toonami block in June 2017 with an English dub .

The Lupin the 3rd Part 6 television anime series will premiere on the NTV channel in Japan on October 9 at 24:55 (effectively, October 10 at 12:55 a.m.), and it will also run on NTV 's affiliates as well as on Hulu and other streaming services in Japan. Sentai Filmworks licensed the new series for home video and streaming in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Scandinavian countries, and all Nordic Countries.

Video streaming service Tubi TV and Crunchyroll are streaming the God Mars science-fiction television anime series. All 64 episodes are streaming in Japanese with English subtitles. Right Stuf previously released the 95-minute film version of the series in North America. Hulu also began streaming the TV series in North America in 2013, marking its first English release in North America.