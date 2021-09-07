That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Smartphone Game Gets English Release This Year

"Nation-building 3D battle RPG" to feature voice actors from anime

Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed on Tuesday that it will release the Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken : Maō to Ryū no Kenkoku-tan (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: The Saga of How the Demon Lord and Dragon Founded a Nation) smartphone game in English under the title That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime : ISEKAI Memories later this year. The "nation-building 3D battle RPG" will be free to play and will have optional in-game purchases.

Pre-registration is available now.

In the game, players will be able to relive the anime's story with the anime's voice actors, and the game will also feature original stories created under supervision of original light novel author Fuse . The game will also feature original characters and costumes.

The game's nation-building system will allow players to build the nation of Tempest. The game will also feature 3D battles.

Takuma Terashima is performing the game's opening theme song.

The game is also slated to launch in Japan this year.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment 's YouTube channel, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime : ISEKAI Memories game's website



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.