'Goodbye, Don Glees!' Adventure Anime Film's Teaser Reveals Cast, More Staff

The official website for Atsuko Ishizuka and Madhouse 's original anime film Goodbye, Don Glees! began streaming a teaser trailer for the film on Friday. The video reveals the cast members, and also reveals more staff members for the film.

The cast includes:

Natsuki Hanae as Rōma Kamogawa



Yuuki Kaji as Hokuto "Toto" Mitarai



Ayumu Murase as Shizuku "Drop" Sakuma





The story centers on the two boys named Rōma and Toto. The boys meet when Rōma moves from Tokyo to the countryside, which he cannot grow accustomed to. But when he meets Toto, they become a duo, naming themselves "Don Glees." Eventually, Toto was supposed to move out to Tokyo for school, but on the summer of their first year of high school, they meet Drop, a new addition to Don Glees, who invites them to "view the world from above." When Rōma and Toto follow Drop, they become involved in a forest fire that gets blamed on them, and go off in search of a missing drone that has evidence of their innocence. A small incident becomes an important, life-changing journey that culminates in Iceland.

Ayano Okamoto is the art director of the film, while Eiko Tsunadō and Akihiro Hirasawa are credited for art setting. Saho Yamane collaborated on the art board production. Harue Ono is the color key artist. Yūki Kawashita is the compositing director of photography. Shigenori Hirozumi and Kana Imagaki are the 3D directors. Kashiko Kimura is editing. Yoshiaki Fujisawa ( No Game, No Life Zero , A Place Further Than the Universe , Revue Starlight ) is composing the music. Jin Aketagawa is the audio director, while Tsutomu Ueno is handling the sound effects.

Atsuko Ishizuka ( A Place Further Than the Universe , No Game, No Life Zero , The Pet Girl of Sakurasou ) is directing the anime and penning the script, and Takahiro Yoshimatsu ( A Place Further Than the Universe , Hunter × Hunter , Trigun ) is designing the characters. Kadokawa is distributing the film. The film will open in Japan in 2022.

The film will be Ishizuka's first original anime film. Ishizuka commented that the film will be set in Iceland, saying that "after reaching Antarctica" in her previous anime A Place Further Than the Universe , she opened a map and looked for the opposite extreme from Antarctica. "Far west of Eurasia lies an isolated island that marks the far reaches of the Atlantic." She added that the story will center on a 15-year-old child on the verge of adulthood as summer vacation begins. The film's teaser visual appears to show Guðjón Ketilsson's sculpture of a phone box, comemmorating the 100th anniversary of the opening of the first international telegraph cable in Iceland.

Both Ishizuka and Yoshimatsu worked on A Place Further Than the Universe a 2018 television anime about four girls who jump on an opportunity to join an Antarctic expedition for their own complicated reasons. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Sources: Goodbye DonGlees film's website, Comic Natalie