Azur Lane Queen's Orders Manga Gets Animated Footage

The " Azur Lane 4th Anniversary Live Stream" announced on Sunday that Tsuchii 's Azur Lane Queen's Orders manga is getting "animated footage." The announcement did not specify the format, length, or production studio for the animated footage.

The "slapstick daily-life story" centers around the tsundere character Queen Elizabeth and her school friend Warspite (the "Grand Old Lady"). Tsuchii launched this manga spinoff of Shanghai Manjuu and Xiamen Yongshi's Azur Lane smartphone game in the December 2018 issue of Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Rex magazine on October 26, 2018. Ichijinsha published the fourth compiled book volume on August 26.

In the original game for iOS and Android devices, players collect early 20th century warships from various countries and use fleets of six ships to battle enemies. Shanghai Manjuu and Xiamen Yongshi developed the game, and bilibili released it in China in May 2017. Shanghai Yostar released the game in Japan in September 2017. Yostar released an English version of the game in May 2019.

Yostar describes the game:

Azur Lane features an interactive combat system that combines the best of strategy and 2D shooter games. Players must command a flotilla, divided into two parts: the Vanguard Fleet and the Main Fleet. While the Vanguard is responsible for striking and clearing operations, the Main Fleet must focus on fire support and dealing damage to enemy ships. Strategy is key, and players must build their fleets carefully to succeed on the high seas. Players can strengthen their fleets from the base via the Academy and Dorms, where they can earn experience points, buy items from the shop, or improve their skills in the Classroom.

The franchise already inspired a television anime in October 2019. Funimation streamed the series with English subtitles and an English dub . Episodes 11 and 12 of the anime aired in March 2020.

Azur Lane: Slow Ahead! , the short television anime of Hori's Azur Lane Bisoku Zenshin! four-panel manga, premiered this past January, and Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Source: Azur Lane 4th Anniversary Live Stream via Otakomu