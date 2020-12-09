Azur Lane: Slow Ahead! Anime Listed as Streaming on Crunchyroll

Anime based on 4-panel manga premieres on January 11

The official English Twitter account for the Azur Lane franchise posted on Tuesday that Azur Lane : Slow Ahead!, the short television anime of Hori's Azur Lane Bisoku Zenshin! four-panel manga, will begin streaming on Crunchyroll in January 2021.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX and BS11 on January 11. (It will premiere on AT-X on January 13.)

Masato Jinbo ( Chaos;Child ) is directing the anime, and Yū Satō ( Kiratto Pri☆Chan ) is writing the scripts. Yostar Pictures is producing the work along with studio CANDY BOX . Yokohama Animation Lab is credited with production cooperation. Hiromitsu Hagiwara ( Nozo × Kimi ) is the character designer, and Hagiwara and Kengo Saitō ( SSSS.Gridman ) are the chief animation directors. Shade ( Miru Tights ) is composing the music. Emi Nitta is performing one of the theme songs "Longing for!," and Yui Sakakibara is performing another theme song titled "Mahiru-iro Siesta" (Midday-colored Siesta).

The anime stars:

Hori launched the manga in April 2018, and it is serializing on the franchise 's official Twitter account and on publisher Ichijinsha 's Azur Lane website.

The main television anime of Xiamen Yongshi's Azur Lane smartphone game premiered in October 2019. Funimation streamed the series with English subtitles and an English dub . Episodes 11 and 12 of the anime aired in March.

In the original game for iOS and Android devices, players collect early 20th century warships from various countries and use fleets of six ships to battle enemies. Shanghai Manjuu and Xiamen Yongshi developed the game, and bilibili released it in China in May 2017. Shanghai Yostar released the game in Japan in September 2017. Yostar released an English version of the game in May 2019.

Yostar describes the game:

Azur Lane features an interactive combat system that combines the best of strategy and 2D shooter games. Players must command a flotilla, divided into two parts: the Vanguard Fleet and the Main Fleet. While the Vanguard is responsible for striking and clearing operations, the Main Fleet must focus on fire support and dealing damage to enemy ships. Strategy is key, and players must build their fleets carefully to succeed on the high seas. Players can strengthen their fleets from the base via the Academy and Dorms, where they can earn experience points, buy items from the shop, or improve their skills in the Classroom.

