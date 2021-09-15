Nintendo Reduces Switch Prices in UK, Europe

Video game news website Eurogamer reported on Monday that Nintendo reduced the price of its Switch console from £280 (about $387) to £259.99 (about $360) on its online store in the United Kingdom ahead of the release of its new OLED model on October 8. A Nintendo representative stated to the news outlet that the consoles' final prices are to be determined by individual retailers.

Nintendo told Eurogamer it carefully weighed several factors before making the price reduction. Aside from the upcoming launch of the Switch's OLED model, Nintendo also considered currency exchange rates and the continued sales momentum of the console in Europe.

The Switch Lite Console is currently priced at £199.99 (about US$277) on its online store in the UK. The Switch OLED Model is available for pre-order at £309.99 (about $429) on Nintendo 's UK online store.

Endgaget additionally reported on Monday that the European price has dropped to €300 (about US$355) as opposed to the previous price of €330 (about US$390).

The OLED Model will feature a bigger 7-inch (18-centimeter) OLED screen, a wider stand that supports more viewing angles than the previous version's kickstand, a dock with a wired LAN port, 64 GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio. The new model will be available in white and neon red/neon blue colors.

The current Switch model available has a smaller 6.2-inch (16-centimeter) display, and the Switch Lite model has a 5.5-inch (14-centimeter) display.

The hybrid home and handheld console debuted on March 3, 2017. As of June 30, Nintendo has moved a total of 89.04 million Switch units worldwide, surpassing the Nintendo 3DS and Game Boy Advance's lifetime numbers. The Switch is the company's fourth best-selling console behind the Nintendo DS, Nintendo Wii, and Game Boy.