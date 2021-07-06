Nintendo Announces Switch's New OLED Model for October 8 Release

Trailer previews 7-inch OLED screen, wide adjustable stand, console colors

Nintendo announced on Tuesday a new OLED Model for its Switch console that will launch on October 8 for US$349.99. The OLED Model will feature a bigger 7-inch (18-centimeter) OLED screen, a wider stand that supports more viewing angles than the previous version's kickstand, a dock with a wired LAN port, 64 GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio. The new model will be available in white and neon red/neon blue colors. The company streamed an announcement trailer:

Business news website Bloomberg had reported in March that Nintendo was planning a new version of its Switch console with a larger Samsung OLED 7-inch (18-centimeter) screen. According to Bloomberg, the screen would maintain a 720p resolution, but would have 4K resolution enabled when plugged into a television.

The current Switch model available has a smaller 6.2-inch (16-centimeter) display, and the Switch Lite model has a 5.5-inch (14-centimeter) display.

The hybrid home and handheld console debuted on March 3, 2017. As of this past March, Nintendo has moved a total of 84.59 million Switch units worldwide, surpassing the Nintendo 3DS and Game Boy Advance's lifetime numbers. The Switch is the company's fourth best-selling console behind the Nintendo DS, Nintendo Wii, and Game Boy.

Source: Nintendo via Gematsu