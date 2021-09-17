The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody Anime Reveals 2022 TV Debut, Main Staff

Visual also revealed for series based on light novels

The official website for the anime adaptation of Myōjin Katō 's The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody ( Shijō Saikyō no Daimaō, Murabito A ni Tensei Suru ) novels revealed on Saturday that the anime will air on television in 2022. The site also revealed a visual and the show's main staff.

Mirai Minato ( Masamune-kun's Revenge , The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! ) is directing the anime at studios SILVER LINK and BLADE . Takayuki Noguchi ( Higehiro , Cinderella Nine ) is adapting Sao Mizuno 's character designs for animation.

Yen Press is publishing the "school heroic fantasy" novel series in English, and it describes the story.

In his past life, he was known as Demon Lord Varvatos, an all-powerful magic user and ruler. But he was lonely after the loss of his friends and loved ones during his rise to power, so in his dying moments, Varvatos cast a reincarnation spell so that he'd get a second chance at just being a normal guy. At first it looks like that's going to work – he's reborn thousands of years later as villager Ard. Unfortunately for him, his memories are still intact and he's not aware just how much has been lost over the time he spent not existing, and it looks like that's going to cost him his normal life.

Katō launched the novel series in 2017 with illustrations by Sao Mizuno .