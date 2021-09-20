Live-Action Tokyo Love Story Series Premieres on TV on October 12

Series debuted in April 2020

Fuji TV announced on Friday that its new live-action series adaptation of Fumi Saimon 's Tokyo Love Story manga will premeire on television on October 12 at 12:35 a.m. JST (effectively, October 13). The series will air episodes on Tuesdays at 12:25 a.m. JST.

The show debuted on Fuji TV 's on demand service and Amazon Prime Video in April 2020, and it had 11 episodes.

The main cast includes (pictured right from left to right) Kentaro Ito as Kanji Nagao, Shizuka Ishibashi as Rika Akana, Anna Ishii as Satomi Sekiguchi, and Sho Kiyohara as Kenichi Mikami.

Kōichirō Miki, Koto Nagata, and Tōru Yamamoto are directing the series, with scripts by Ayako Kitagawa. Nobuko Toda is composing the music. Kazuyuki Shimizu is credited for planning and production, and Takeshi Moriya and Yurie Morimoto are credited as producers. Atmovie is credited for production cooperation.

The manga centers on Kanji "Kanchi" Nagao, a directionless salaryman; Rika Akana, a cheerful and freewheeling woman; Kenichi Mikami, a medical student and Kanchi's roommate who is loyal to the women he loves; and Satomi Sekiguchi, Kanchi's classmate who has a crush on him. The new series moves the setting to the present day.

The manga previously inspired a live-action series in 1991 that also aired on Fuji TV .