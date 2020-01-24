Tokyo Love Story Manga Gets New Live-Action Series

Manga previously inspired 1991 live-action series

Fuji TV announced on Friday that it is producing a new live-action series adaptation of Fumi Saimon 's Tokyo Love Story manga that will debut on Fuji TV 's on demand service and Amazon Prime Video this spring. The cast includes (from left to right in image below) Kentaro Ito as Kanji Nagao, Shizuka Ishibashi as Rika Akana, Anna Ishii as Satomi Sekiguchi, and Sho Kiyohara as Kenichi Mikami.

Kōichirō Miki, Koto Nagata, and Tōru Yamamoto are directing the series, with scripts by Ayako Kitagawa. Nobuko Toda is composing the music. Kazuyuki Shimizu is credited for planning and production, and Takeshi Moriya and Yurie Morimoto are credited as producers. Atmovie is credited for production cooperation.

The manga centers on Kanji "Kanchi" Nagao, a directionless salaryman; Rika Akana, a cheerful and freewheeling woman; Kenichi Mikami, a medical student and Kanchi's roommate who is loyal to the women he loves; and Satomi Sekiguchi, Kanchi's classmate who has a crush on him. The new series moves the setting to the present day.

The manga previously inspired a live-action series in 1991 that also aired on Fuji TV .

Saimon's manga Shin Dosei Jidai inspired an original video anime ( OVA ) project in 1992.

Source: Comic Natalie