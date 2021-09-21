My Hero Academia The Movie: World Heroes' Mission Earns 3.08 Billion Yen

Film has sold 2.24 million tickets

My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission , the third anime film in the My Hero Academia franchise , has earned a cumulative total of 3.080 billion yen (about US$28.11 million) be selling 2.24 million tickets as of Sunday. The film dropped from #1 to #6 (in terms of tickets sold) in its seventh weekend.

The film is the highest-earning among all three My Hero Academia franchise anime films, surpassing the 1.79 billion yen (about US$16.2 million by current conversion) of the second film, My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising .

The film opened on August 6, and sold about 720,000 tickets to earn about 940 million yen (about US$8.51 million) in its opening weekend.

In the story of My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission , a mysterious organization dedicated to the destruction of people with Quirks has issued a threat and set bombs all over the world. Pro Heroes and those in Hero Internships scramble to find the bombs. Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki encounter Rody, a boy living in a mobile home in their designated area of Oseon, and end up working with him.

Original manga creator Kōhei Horikoshi again served as chief supervisor and original character designer. Kenji Nagasaki returned from the television series and two previous films in the franchise to direct the new film at BONES . Other returning staff members include scriptwriter Yousuke Kuroda , character designer Yoshihiko Umakoshi , and composer Yuki Hayashi . Asian Kung-Fu Generation performed the film's theme song "Empathy" and the film's insert song "Flowers."



Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web