Splatoon 3 Game's Trailer Shows Gameplay Footage

Switch game ships in 2022

Nintendo unveiled a new trailer titled "Return of the Mammalians" for Splatoon 3 , the new game in its Splatoon shooter series, during a Nintendo Direct stream on Thursday. The trailer shows gameplay footage of the game in action.

The game will ship for the Nintendo Switch in 2022.

Splatoon 2 shipped for the Switch in July 2017. The game has sold 2,016,182 copies in Japan as of February 2018 to become the first Switch game to surpass 2 million copies sold in Japan.

Nintendo released the first Splatoon game for the Wii U in May 2015. The game centers on "Inklings," who are beings who can transform between human and squid form. The game pits players in a fight for territory as two teams fight to cover their battlefield with their respective paint colors.

Viz Media is releasing Sankichi Hinodeya 's manga adaptation of the first game, and is also releasing Hideki Gotō's Splatoon Squid Kids Comedy Show manga.