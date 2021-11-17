Disgaea RPG Gets Steam Release in English

PC version of smartphone game will launch as Early Access title between December-Q1 2022

Steam is currently listing that Hong Kong-based Boltrend Games will release Nippon Ichi Software and ForwardWorks' Makai Senki Disgaea RPG game on Steam in English. The PC version of the smartphone game will launch as an Early Access title between December and the first quarter of 2022.

Boltrend Games launched the original smartphone game in English for iOS and Android on April 12. The company released the game worldwide except in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Vietnam, and South Korea.

The company describes the game:

DISGAEA brought to mobile! The Netherworld, a place deeper than the deepest ocean and darker than the darkest cave. It's a chaotic world ruled by demons, monsters, and Overlords. No one knows quite where to find it. But now this dark place will open to all the players. Enter the Netherworld, try to raise the Strongest Overlord on a strange but exciting adventure.

ForwardWorks announced the English version of the game in December 2020.

ForwardWorks and Nippon Ichi Software launched the game in Japan in March 2019, but players experienced numerous bugs and errors, which prompted the companies to disable access to the game shortly afterward, after assessing that the game needed major repairs that would take some months.

ForwardWorks stated that it brought in an additional development partner in June 2019, and in July through September 2019 the companies continued to improve the servers and the app. In October 2019 the companies opened a test version of the game.

The game restarted service in Japan November 2019, with all player data completely reset. The game is also available in Japan for PC via the DMM Games service.