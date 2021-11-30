Romancing SaGa Re; Universe Smartphone Game Gets Manga

Square Enix announced on Twitter on Monday that its Romancing SaGa Re; Universe smartphone game will get a manga series that will launch on Square Enix 's Manga Up! website on December 13.

Kazuhiro Ugo (name romanization not confirmed) is drawing the manga, and Moku Tochibori is credited with the original work. Akitoshi Kawazu is the worldview supervisor.

Romancing SaGa Re; Universe launched in the West in June 2020.

The free-to-play game launched in Japan in December 2018. The game features characters from past entries in the series, and has a story set three years after the events of Romancing SaGa 3 .

Square Enix released the Romancing SaGa 3 game for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store , iOS, and Android in November 2019.

