Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth Game's Switch Version Delayed to January 28

Game was scheduled to launch on December 17

Publisher Playism announced on Friday that it is delaying its release of Team Ladybug and WSS Playground's Record of Lodoss War : Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth side-scrolling action game for Nintendo Switch to January 28 in North America and Europe. The game will still launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on the originally scheduled release date of December 16.

The digital Switch version will launch alongside the other console releases in Asian regions as scheduled on December 16.

The game will feature text in Japanese, English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Korean, Spanish, German, Italian, French, Brazilian Portuguese, and Russian.

The game launched on Steam 's Early Access in March 2020, and the full version launched on Steam on March 27.

Playism describes the game:

Record of Lodoss War -Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth is a 2D-syle Metroidvania (action-exploration) game based on Record of Lodoss War . Immerse yourself in the gorgeous pixel animations, and take advantage of abilities such as swapping weapons, and get help from elemental spirits on your journey to solve the arcane mysteries of the labyrinth.

Den-Fami Nico Gamer's Team Ladybug ( Shin Megami Tensei: Synchronicity Prologue game) developed the game.

The game centers on Deedlit navigating a dungeon alone as she avoids traps and vanquishes enemies to reunite with the rest of the party.

Lodoss-tō Senki: Seiyaku no Hōkan (Record of Lodoss War: The Pledged Diadem) shipped in August 2019 as the first new novel for the Record of Lodoss War franchise in 12 years. Atsushi Suzumi launched a manga adaptation of the novel in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine in October 2019.

Source: Playism via Gematsu