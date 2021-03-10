Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth Game's Full Version Launches on March 27

Side-scrolling game adds 5th, 6th stages

Publisher Playism announced on Wednesday that it and Why so serious? will launch the full version of Record of Lodoss War : Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth, the Record of Lodoss War side-scrolling game, on March 27.

The full version will add the fifth and sixth stages to the game.

The game launched on Steam 's Early Access in March 2020.

Playism describes the game:

Record of Lodoss War -Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth is a 2D-syle Metroidvania (action-exploration) game based on Record of Lodoss War . Immerse yourself in the gorgeous pixel animations, and take advantage of abilities such as swapping weapons, and get help from elemental spirits on your journey to solve the arcane mysteries of the labyrinth.

The game was previously slated for Steam Early Access in fall 2019, with a full release in spring 2020.

Den-Fami Nico Gamer's team ladybug ( Shin Megami Tensei: Synchronicity Prologue game) is developing the game.

The game centers on Deedlit navigating a dungeon alone as she avoids traps and vanquishes enemies to reunite with the rest of the party.

Lodoss-tō Senki: Seiyaku no Hōkan (Record of Lodoss War: The Pledged Diadem) shipped in August 2019 as the first new novel for the Record of Lodoss War franchise in 12 years. Atsushi Suzumi launched a manga adaptation of the novel in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine in October 2019.

Source: Steam via Gematsu