Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story Final Season Anime Delayed to Spring 2022

3rd, final season was scheduled for end of 2021

The official website for the Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story franchise announced on Monday that the third and final season, Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story Final Season -Asaki Yume no Akatsuki- (Dawn of Light Dreams), has been delayed to spring 2022 due to production issues. The season was originally scheduled to premiere at the end of 2021.

The original game's story, a spinoff of the Puella Magi Madoka Magica anime, takes place in the burgeoning city of Kamihama. Guided by a strange power, magical girls gather in this town and battle with a new power drawn from witches. Iroha Tamaki arrives in this town and joins other magical girls to search for her missing younger sister Ui. Before long, Homura Akemi also arrives in the town. "If I can understand the mystery of this town, maybe I can save Kaname."

The anime's second season premiered on TOKYO MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 on July 31. Funimation , Crunchyroll , and HIDIVE all streamed the anime. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll and HIDIVE began streaming the series on August 7.

The first anime season premiered in Japan in January 2020 and had 13 episodes. Funimation , Crunchyroll , and HIDIVE streamed the first Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story season as it aired. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Crunchyroll and HIDIVE began streaming the anime a week later, and new episodes premiered a few days after they air in Japan.

The game launched for iOS and Android devices in August 2017, and is free to play with optional in-game purchases. A manga adaptation launched in August 2018, and a stage play adaptation featuring members of the Keyakizaka46 idol group ran from August to September 2018.

The English version of the game shut down all operations in September 2020.