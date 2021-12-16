Insect Land Anime's Teaser Reveals Staff, April 2022 TV Premiere

The staff of the anime adaptation of actor Teruyuki Kagawa 's Insect Land picture books unveiled a new teaser trailer and visual for the anime. The video reveals more staff for the anime, as well as its April 2022 television premiere date on NHK Educational .

Jun Kawagoe ( Getter Robo Arc , New Getter Robo , Mazinkaiser SKL ) is directing the anime at TMS Entertainment , with Studio No Border listed as creative support. Yuichiro Kido ( Dr. Stone ) is both writing and supervising the script. Ayumi Kakei is adapting Thomas Romain 's original character designs for animation.

The Insect Land "nature learning picture books" began with the first volume in April 2020, with anime designer Thomas Romain ( Macross Delta , Carole & Tuesday ) drawing the illustrations. The stories explore the lives of insects, while also celebrating the themes of ecology and diversity. The franchise recently released the fifth book in the series on July 29, titled Insect Land: Kuwagata no Rafael, Abarenbō no Himitsu (Insect Land: Rafael the Stag Beetle, and the Secret of the Rowdy Kid).

