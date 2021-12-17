Overlord Anime's Season 4 Video Reveals 2022 Premiere Date

New visual for 4th season also unveiled

The official website for the anime adaptations of Kugane Maruyama 's Overlord light novel series revealed a new visual and promotional video for Overlord IV , the anime's fourth season, on Friday. The video reveals the anime's 2022 premiere date.

The returning cast members include Satoshi Hino as Ains Ooal Gown, Yumi Hara as Albedo, Sumire Uesaka as Shalltear Bloodfallen, Emiri Katō as Aura Bella Fiora, Masayuki Katou as Demiurge, and Kenta Miyake as Cocytus.

Naoyuki Itou returns to direct the anime at Madhouse . Yukie Sugawara also returns to write and supervise the scripts. Satoshi Tasaki also returns as character designer.

At the time of the fourth season's announcement, the illustrator so-bin said that the 10th novel volume — which so-bin particularly enjoys — is "finally" being animated.

The franchise will also have an anime film project that will cover the Sei Ōkoku-hen (Holy Kingdom Arc) story of the books.

The first 13-episode Overlord television anime series premiered in Japan in July 2015. Funimation streamed the anime series as it aired in Japan, and the company released the series with an English dub on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in November 2016. The second anime series premiered in January 2018 and ended in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the second series as it aired, and Funimation streamed an English dub. The third anime series premiered in July 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and Funimation again streamed an English dub .

Kugane Maruyama began the original Overlord light novel series online in 2010, and Kadokawa 's Enterbrain imprint began publishing the series in print with illustrations by so-bin in 2012. Yen Press is releasing the novel series in North America. The company is also releasing Hugin Miyama and Satoshi Ōshio 's manga adaptation.

Maruyama confirmed in the 14th compiled book volume of his original Overlord novel series on March 12 that the series will end with the 17th volume.

The franchise 's story takes place in the year 2138 when virtual reality gaming is booming. Yggdrasil, a popular online game, is quietly shut down one day. However, the protagonist Momonga decides to not log out. Momonga is then transformed into the image of a skeleton as "the most powerful wizard." The world continues to change, with non-player characters (NPCs) beginning to feel emotion. Having no parents, friends, or place in society, this ordinary young man Momonga then strives to take over the new world the game has become.