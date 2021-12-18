Live Spectacle Naruto Stage Plays Get New Work in Fall 2022

Latest play in franchise to have run in Osaka starting on December 25

The Jump Festa '22 event on Saturday announced that the Live Spectacle Naruto stage plays will get a new work in fall 2022. The staff will reveal other information about the new play at a later date.

The latest play in the franchise, Naruto : Uzumaki Naruto Monogatari (The Story of Naruto Uzumaki), is currently running (visual pictured at right). The play ran in Tokyo's Nippon Seinen-kan Hall from December 4 to 13, and will run in Osaka's Hotel Mielparque from December 25 to January 2.

The play covers the "Pain's Assault" and "Five Kage Summit" arcs of the manga, and it is the first new play in the franchise in four years. Masaki Nakao replaced Kōdai Matsuoka as protagonist Naruto Uzumaki in the play. Ryūji Satō returns as Sasuke Uchiha. Other returning cast members include Yui Itō as Sakura Haruno and Yūki Kimisawa as Kakashi Hatake. Ryō Kitazono is now playing Minato Namikaze (Kitazono previously played Sai), with Sai now played by Fūma Samaoto. Yūki Tamaki joins the cast as Nagato.

The previous play in the series, Naruto : Song of the Akatsuki ( Naruto : Akatsuki no Shirabe ), debuted in 2017, and had a rerun in 2019. The first play debuted in 2015.

