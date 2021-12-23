Mitsuo Iso's The Orbital Children Anime Unveils Cast, Theme Song in Trailer

The official website for The Orbital Children ( Chikyūgai Shōnen Shōjo ) or Extra-Terrestrial Boys & Girls ) , director and writer Mitsuo Iso 's first new original anime since 2007's Dennō Coil , posted the project's full trailer and new main visual on Thursday. The trailer announces the anime's main cast, and it also announces and previews the theme song.







Character designer Kenichi Yoshida drew the new visual above.

The newly announced cast members are:

Virtual rap singer Harusaruhi performs the theme song "Oarana."

The anime will screen in two parts in theaters in Japan. The first part will open on January 28, and the second part will open on February 11. Each part will screen for two weeks only in theaters. The theatrical project will also have a simultaneous release on Blu-ray Disc and DVD. Netflix will then stream the anime as a six-episode series worldwide on January 28.

Netflix describes the anime's story:

The story begins in the year 2045, when AI has advanced and anyone can travel into space. Children born on the moon and children from Earth who are on a trip to space meet at the Japanese-built space station, "Anshin." But their future is decided by the Seven Poem. This new six-episode series, a youthful, futuristic anime reminiscent of “ Coil - A Circle of Children ,” will start streaming worldwide from Friday, January 28, 2022!

Iso had announced the anime at the Anime Central convention in 2018. Iso is credited for the original work, and is also directing and scripting the anime. Kenichi Yoshida ( Eureka Seven , Gundam: Reconguista in G , Overman King Gainer ) is drawing the character designs. Toshiyuki Inoue is the main animator on the project. Other staff members include art director Yusuke Ikeda , color key artist Miho Tanaka , composer Rei Ishizuka , and sound director Youji Shimizu .

The studio Production +h. was established specifically to make this anime, and Avex Pictures and ASMIK Ace are contributing funding.

