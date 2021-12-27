News
Dragon Quest X Offline Game's New Trailer Reveals Delay to Summer 2022
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Square Enix began streaming a new trailer on Monday for Dragon Quest X Offline: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku, the offline version of its Dragon Quest X game. The video reveals the game's delay to summer 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, and PC via Steam. The game was previously slated to launch on February 26.
Square Enix has also delayed the game's "Dragon Quest X: Nemureru Yūsha to Michibiki no Meiyū Offline" (The Sleeping Hero and the Guiding Friend) large DLC expansion from spring 2022 to fall 2022.
The new offline version will feature a new SD (super-deformed) art style.
Square Enix released Dragon Quest X for the Wii and Wii U consoles in March 2013, and for PC in September 2013. Nintendo has also since released Android and Nintendo 3DS versions of the game. Square Enix released the game's PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions in 2017, and released a version for browsers in 2020.
Sources: Square Enix's YouTube channel, Famitsu.com