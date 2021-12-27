Dragon Quest X Offline Game's New Trailer Reveals Delay to Summer 2022

Game's large DLC expansion also delayed to fall 2022

Square Enix began streaming a new trailer on Monday for Dragon Quest X Offline: Mezameshi Itsutsu no Shuzoku , the offline version of its Dragon Quest X game. The video reveals the game's delay to summer 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, and PC via Steam . The game was previously slated to launch on February 26.

Square Enix has also delayed the game's "Dragon Quest X: Nemureru Yūsha to Michibiki no Meiyū Offline" (The Sleeping Hero and the Guiding Friend) large DLC expansion from spring 2022 to fall 2022.

The new offline version will feature a new SD ( super-deformed ) art style.

Square Enix released Dragon Quest X for the Wii and Wii U consoles in March 2013, and for PC in September 2013. Nintendo has also since released Android and Nintendo 3DS versions of the game. Square Enix released the game's PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions in 2017, and released a version for browsers in 2020.