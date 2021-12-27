Jun Fukuyama Joins Cast of Megaton Musashi Anime's 2nd Season

2nd season premieres in fall 2022

The official website for Level 5 's Megaton-kyū Musashi multimedia project announced on Monday that Jun Fukuyama is joining the project's television anime for its second season. Fukuyama will voice the character Masamune Kusei (character name spelling not confirmed). The character will be key to the story of the second season.

The new season will premiere in fall 2022.

The anime's first season premiered on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji on October 1 and aired its final episode on December 24.

Level 5 founder and president Akihiro Hino ( Yo-kai Watch original concept) is credited as the anime's chief director and original creator, and he also wrote and supervised the anime's scripts. Shigeharu Takahashi ( Yo-kai Watch: The Movie ) directed the anime at OLM. Takuzō Nagano ( Yo-kai Watch ) is credited for original character designs, and Yūji Ikeda ( Inazuma Eleven ) designed those characters for animation. Toshihiko Kuriaki is credited for art concepts. Ken'ichirō Saigō ( Yo-kai Watch ) composed the music. Ryō Tanaka ( Granblue Fantasy the Animation ) was the audio director.

The project includes a television anime, game, collaboration with Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, toys by Bandai, and an internet anime spinoff titled "After School." Level-5 announced the project in 2016, initially with a planned start time of summer 2017. The game launched for the PlayStation 4 and Switch on November 11.

The story takes place after 90 percent of humanity was wiped out due to an invasion. Survivors live in a shelter where their lives are monitored, and memories of the invasion erased. Three teenagers from the shelter are chosen to pilot three machines that combine to form the Musashi robot, made out of a material named Megatronium alloy. The series balances robot action with school life.

Each different medium—game, anime, or other—tells the story from the point of view of a different set of characters.

Source: Megaton Musashi franchise's website, Comic Natalie