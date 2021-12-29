Jujutsu Kaisen Online Puzzle Game - Escape from the Cursed Spirit of the Abandoned School Gets English Release

English version of game will be available in U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, Singapore

SCRAP announced on Tuesday that it has launched an English version of the cross-platform online puzzle game based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga titled Jujutsu Kaisen Online Puzzle Game - Escape from the Cursed Spirit of the Abandoned School . The English version of the game is available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Singapore.

The game will also be available in Chinese and includes an online experience and a physical game kit. The online components of the game can be accessed through computers, smartphones, or tablets once players purchase their physical kits.

The puzzle game features full Japanese voice over with a returning cast from the anime, and it features an original story. SCRAP released the game in Japan in February.

SCRAP describes the story:

You are a student of the Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School.

Your skill as a jujutsu sorcerer is the ability to use cursed techniques over long distances.

But in exchange for that power, you are unable to leave your home -

a student who has been registered in name only. One day, news of ordinary people going missing one after another at an abandoned school reaches your high school.

Investigations confirm that it is the work of a cursed spirit.

You get a letter from your teacher, Satoru Gojo, who also happens to be

the strongest jujutsu sorcerer in the world.

“It has been decided that the first-year students will be in charge of the abandoned school's disappearance incidents. Your help is absolutely vital to this case. We're counting on you!”

You use the contact information you received from Gojo to get in touch with

the other 3 first-year students at the location.

Cooperate with them to uncover the truth behind the case,

and exorcise the cursed spirit at the abandoned school!

The Jujutsu Kaisen television anime premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime outside of Asia as the anime aired in Japan, and has also streamed dubs in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018. Shueisha published the manga's 18th compiled volume on December 25. The manga has 60 million copies in circulation (including print and digital copies, as well as copies not yet sold).

The Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film, based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō (Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story, opened in Japan on December 24, and earned 2,694,128,150 yen (about US$23.5 million) in its first three days.

The Jujutsu Kaisen : Phantom Parade role-playing game for iOS and Android will launch in 2022.

Source: Press release