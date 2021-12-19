Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade Smartphone Game Launches in 2022

The combined third and fourth 2022 issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that the Jujutsu Kaisen : Phantom Parade role-playing game for iOS and Android will launch in 2022.

Sumzap is developing the smartphone game based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

The game will be free-to-play with optional in-app purchases. Shueisha has revealed character visuals for Yūji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Saoru Gojō, and Kento Nanami, and stated more characters will also appear in the game.

Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018. Shueisha published the manga's 17th compiled book volume on October 4, and will publish the 18th volume on December 25. The manga will have 60 million copies in circulation (including print and digital copies, as well as copies not yet sold) when the volume ships.

Viz Media published the manga's first three chapters in English simultaneously with Japan as part of its Jump Start initiative. When Viz then switched to its new Shonen Jump model in December 2018, the company began publishing new chapters of the manga digitally. Shueisha is also publishing the manga on its MANGA Plus website.

The Jujutsu Kaisen anime premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes. Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Jujutsu Kaisen 0 the Movie), a new anime film for the franchise , will open on December 24. The film is based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō (Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story.