Hikaru Utada Streams Radio Special in English on Spotify

Hikaru Utada 's website announced on Saturday that the radio special for their eighth studio album will stream on Spotify in English on January 24 at 4:00 p.m. The special is titled " Hikaru Utada 's Liner Voice+" and will also be available in Japanese.

The radio special will premiere on ZIP-FM on January 19 at the same time as the release of Hikaru Utada 's online concert " Hikaru Utada Live Sessions from Air Studios." It will subsequently air on FM North Wave, J-Wave, FM802, and Cross FM.

Utada 's eighth studio album "Bad Mode" features the song “One Last Kiss,” the theme song for the EVANGELION:3.0+1.0 THRICE UPON A TIME anime film. It will launch digitally on January 19 and physically on February 23.

Utada debuted with the single “Automatic/time will tell” released in December 1998. The album sold over two million copies. They have also performed the main theme song for the To Your Eternity anime series titled “PINK BLOOD” and the opening theme song Kingdom Hearts III action role-playing game “Face My Fears.”