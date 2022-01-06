Tropical Rouge Precure Manga Ends, Delicious Party Precure Manga Starts

This year's February issue of Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine published last week the final chapter of Izumo Todo, collective pseudonym for Toei Animation 's staff, and Futago Kamikita 's Tropical Rouge Precure manga, and it also revealed that Kamikita will launch a new Delicious Party Precure manga in the magazine's next issue on February 3. Todo is once again credited with the original work.

Kamikita launched the Tropical Rouge Precure manga last February.

Toei Animation 's 19th Precure project is titled Delicious Party♡Precure .

Toei Animation filed the trademark for a logo for the title in November.

The currently airing Precure ( Pretty Cure ) series, Tropical-Rouge! Precure , premiered in February 2021. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The Eiga Tropical-Rouge! Precure: Yuki no Princess to Kiseki no Yubiwa! (Tropical-Rouge! Precure the Movie: The Snow Princess and the Miraculous Ring) film opened in Japan on October 23. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend.