King Gnu Performs Theme for Live-Action Do not say mystery Series

The staff for the live-action series of Yumi Tamura 's Do not say mystery ( Mystery to Iu Nakare ) manga announced on Sunday that King Gnu ( Ranking of Kings , Banana Fish , Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 ) will perform the theme song "Chameleon" for the series. The group wrote the song specifically for the series.

The series will star Masaki Suda as protagonist Totonō Kunō.

Mai Shiraishi will play Anju Inudō, a mysterious woman who becomes involved in a certain incident. Mugi Kadowaki plays Raika, a girl hospitalized after a certain incident, and who meets protagonist Totonō Kunō at the hospital.

Other cast members include Sairi Itō , Matsuya Onoe II, Michitaka Tsutsui , Kenichi Endō , Kōsuke Suzuki , and Hiccorohee. Hiraoki Matsuyama, Shunsuke Shinada, Hideyuki Aizawa , and Hiroyuki Abe are directing the series. Tomoko Aizawa is penning the scripts.

The series will premiere on January 10 and will air on Mondays at 9:00 p.m. The first episode will be a 90-minute special.

Tamura ( 7SEEDS , Basara , Tomoe ga Yuku! ) published a one-shot for the manga in Monthly Flowers in November 2016, before launching a full serialization of the manga in the magazine a year later in November 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's 10th volume on December 10. The manga has topped 10 million copies in circulation, including digital sales.

Kodansha awarded the manga in its 44th annual Manga Awards in April 2020. The manga was also nominated for the 13th Manga Taisho Awards in January 2020.



