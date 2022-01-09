Yusaku Sakaishi's Jinmyaku Cheat de Hajimeru Hitomakase Eiyūtan Novels Get Manga

Manga about adventurer with powerful social connections launches January 27

The February issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine revealed on December 25 that Yusaku Sakaishi 's Jinmyaku Cheat de Hajimeru Hitomakase Eiyūtan (A Heroic Legend Where Everyone Else Does the Work and Starts With a Social Relations Cheat) light novels are inspiring a manga adaptation that will launch in the magazine's next issue on January 27. Tagi Motowashi is drawing the manga.

The novels' story centers on Net, a young man whose true skill lies in his large personal connections, which has allowed him to achieve great feats from behind the scenes. One day, his own king runs out of patience with him, and banishes him from the legendary heroes' party. Now he has to start again as an adventurer, but he plans to make full use of his connections with powerful knightly orders and other races. Meanwhile, the king finds the heroes' party to be full of self-absorbed individuals, with Net's loss fraying their bond with each other.

Sakaishi launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in November 2020 and ended it in December of that same year. Kadokawa is publishing the story in print with illustrations by Noy, beginning with the first volume in July 2021. The second volume shipped in November 2021.

J-Novel Club is publishing Sakaishi's The Holy Knight’s Dark Road light novels, and released the third novel in September 2020.