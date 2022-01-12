Days Inn Penn State — Home to Inaugural Otakon, Setsucon Conventions — to be Demolished

The StateCollege.com website reported on Monday that the Days Inn by Wyndham Penn State in State College, Pennsylvania — which was home to the first Otakon and Setsucon conventions — will soon be demolished to make way for a student apartment building.

The hotel and the attached The Brewsky's Bottle Shop are expected to stay open through February, and developer Core Spaces tentatively plans starting demolition in June.

Otakon 's inaugural event in July 1994 took place at the hotel and had 350 unique memberships. Setsucon launched in 2007, and the event took place at at the hotel from 2007 to 2010.

A representative from Setsucon told ANN, "The Setsucon team is deeply saddened by the loss of the cons original home, as well as a venue rooted deep into anime convention history."

Otakon 2022 is scheduled for July 29-31 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C. 25,543 people attended the in-person Otakon 2021 event at the same venue from August 6-8. Otakon held the Otakon Online virtual event on August 1, 2020.

Setsucon 2022 is scheduled for January 28-30 at the Blair County Convention Center in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Setsucon 2021 was a free-to-attend virtual event that took place from April 10-11.

Source: StateCollege.com (Geoff Rushton)