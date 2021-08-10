Otakon 2021 In-Person Event Reaches Total Attendance of Over 25,000

"1st major convention event" in Washington D.C. since COVID-19 pandemic started

The staff of the Otakon convention revealed on Tuesday that the in-person Otakon 2021 event had 25,543 unique memberships. The staff noted that despite challenges such as the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation and the 70-day planning period for the convention, the number is down slightly from the 28,430 unique memberships in 2019.

Otakorp hosted the event on August 6-8 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C. The staff said that Otakon was the "first major convention event to be held as D.C. reopens."

The event required masks in most settings, but did not require proof of vaccinations for attendees. Otakorp stressed that it "highly recommend[ed] all eligible individuals are vaccinated if attending." The event required masks be worn at all times for anyone over the age of two, except in certain situations: while eating or drinking in designated areas, for the convenience of having a person's lips read for those deaf or hard of hearing, cosplayers while photos are being taken while socially distanced, and presenters during panels while socially distanced.

The event did not have any international guests this year due to travel restrictions and mandatory quarantine requirements. Otakorp previously stated, " Otakon is dedicated to the safety of its membership and will be following any CDC and local guidelines that may still be in effect at the time of the convention."

The event raised more than US$34,000 in donations as of March, after requesting donations for the first time in January. The request in January noted at the time that the event may "potentially close" permanently. Because of the cancellation of Otakon 2020 due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization was in a "precarious position."

Last year's canceled Otakon was originally scheduled for July 31 to August 2, 2020 at the same convention center. Otakon held the Otakon Online virtual event on August 1, 2020.

