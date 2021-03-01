Otakon Raises More Than US$34,000

Convention began asking for donations in January due to unforeseen costs of last year's COVID-19 cancellation

Otakorp president Brooke Zerrlaut announced in a newsletter on Saturday that the organization has raised more than US$34,000 in donations to support its Otakon anime convention. The convention is still accepting donations through its store and through Paypal.

The organization began requesting donations for the first time in January earlier this year, while also revealing that it is continuing to evaluate plans for 2021 and noted that the event may "potentially close" permanently. Because of the cancellation of Otakon 2020 due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization is in a "precarious position." Zerrlaut, in an earlier newsletter, said:

We use the proceeds from each year to plan the next Otakon and make sure we survive until then. So without the income from Otakon 2020, and the early pre-registrations we would normally see at this time of year, we are in a very precarious position. Put simply, in the next few months we will have to make a decision to continue planning for Otakon 2021, or potentially close our doors forever.

This year's Otakon is scheduled to be held at Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. from August 6 to 8. Last year's canceled Otakon was originally scheduled for July 31 to August 2 at the same convention center. Otakon held the Otakon Online virtual event on August 1.

Thanks to Tyler Waldman for the news tip.

Source: Email correspondence