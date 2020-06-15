Otakon Announces Online Event for August 1

Otakon.Online comprises of interviews, panels, workshops, music events, gaming events

Otakon announced on its official YouTube channel on Saturday that it will be hosting the online event "Otakon.Online" on August 1. The virtual convention will be a day-long event comprising of interviews, panels, workshops, music events, and gaming events.

Otakon will stream the event for free and will release more details about the event on its YouTube channel over the next month.

The staff of Otakon announced on April 27 that this year's event is cancelled due to the planned use of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. as a field hospital in response to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation. The Army Corps of Engineers announced on April 17 that it will convert the convention center into a field hospital for COVID-19 patients, and the facility will not be available for Otakon due to the anticipated duration of its upcoming hospital use.

Otakorp stated the staff "looked at every possibility, including alternate dates and a reduced-size event, but the reality is that it will not be possible to hold a successful, fun, and most importantly, safe event in 2020."

All registrations for the 2020 event will automatically transfer to next year's event, which is scheduled for August 6 to 8 at the same location. Otakorp is allowing an exception to its no-refund policy, and registrants unable to attend next year had to apply online for a refund by May 31.

This year's Otakon was scheduled for July 31 to August 2 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The event would have hosted game music composers Harumi Fujita, Takahiro Izutani, and Manami Matsumae.