Otakon Confirms Plans to Hold In-Person Event as Scheduled in D.C. on August 6-8

Event will be "1st major convention event to be held as D.C. reopens"

The staff of the Otakon convention confirmed on Friday that they will hold the in-person Otakon 2021 event as scheduled from August 6-8 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C.

The staff said that Otakon will be the "first major convention event to be held as D.C. reopens."

The event will not have any international guests this year due to travel restrictions and mandatory quarantine requirements. The staff stated other possible changes may include shortened hours, and some high-traffic events such as the Otakon Dance might not be held. The announcement added, " Otakon is dedicated to the safety of its membership and will be following any CDC and local guidelines that may still be in effect at the time of the convention." The staff added on Twitter that the city of Washington D.C. will issue additional guidance about the event in mid-June.

After being asked on Twitter if the event will require vaccinations for attendees to attend, Otakon stated, "We will be issuing additional guidance in mid-June in cooperation with our venue and the city."

The event raised more than US$34,000 in donations as of March, after requesting donations for the first time in January. The request in January noted at the time that the event may "potentially close" permanently. Because of the cancellation of Otakon 2020 due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization was in a "precarious position."

Last year's canceled Otakon was originally scheduled for July 31 to August 2 at the same convention center. Otakon held the Otakon Online virtual event on August 1.