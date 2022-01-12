'When Will Ayumu Make His Move?' Anime's Teaser Reveals Main Cast

The official website for the television anime of Sōichirō Yamamoto 's When Will Ayumu Make His Move? ( Sore Demo Ayumu wa Yosetekuru ) manga unveiled a new teaser promotional video and the main cast members for the anime on Thursday.

The cast includes:

The anime will premiere in July on TBS and other stations.

Mirai Minato ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , BOFURI ) is directing the anime at SILVER LINK. Deko Akao ( Pokémon - Journeys , Noragami ) is in charge of the series scripts. Kazuya Hirata ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , BOFURI ) is designing the characters.

Yamamoto ( Teasing Master Takagi-san ) launched the series in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2019. Kodansha will publish the manga's eighth volume on January 17. Kodansha USA Publishing published the second volume in English on December 7.

The manga commemorates Weekly Shōnen Magazine 's 60th anniversary. The romantic comedy story centers on shogi, a Japanese variant of chess.