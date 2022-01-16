World Trigger Season 3 Finale Rescheduled to Next Weekend After Delay Due to Tsunami Alert

The official Twitter account for the World Trigger anime announced on Sunday evening that the 14th and final episode of the third season will air on Saturday, January 22 at 25:30 (effectively, Sunday, January 23 at 1:30 a.m. or Saturday, January 22 at 11:30 a.m. EST).

The episode was to have aired this Sunday at 1:30 a.m. (Saturday at 11:30 a.m. EST) on TV Asahi and its affiliates, but the stations preempted their programming due to special news bulletins. The anime's Twitter account confirmed the delay 23 minutes later.

TV Asahi 's NUMAnimation programming block had already scheduled the Salaryman's Club anime to premiere in World Trigger 3rd Season 's timeslot next week. The Salaryman's Club anime's website announced on Sunday that the anime's premiere has been delayed to Saturday, January 29 at 25:30 (effectively, Sunday, January 30 at 1:30 a.m.)

An underwater volcano in the South Pacific island nation of Tonga erupted on Saturday at about 5:00 p.m. local time (3:00 p.m. Japan Time), and the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning for Amami Islands and the Tokara Islands in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima. The agency then issued an advisory for almost all of Japan's east coast, and specifically warned of waves as high as three meters (about 10 feet) in the northeastern prefecture of Iwate. Amami Ohshima Island reported a 1.2-meter (about four-foot) wave at 11:55 p.m. on Saturday evening.

New Zealand, Australia, the United States, Canada, and other nations circling the Pacific Ocean also issued advisories and warnings for tsunami waves. Japan lifted its tsunami advisories nationwide as of Sunday afternoon.

The third World Trigger season premiered on October 9 on TV Asahi 's NUMAnimation programming block and is airing on Sundays at 1:30 a.m. Crunchyroll is streaming the new season as it airs in Japan.

Daisuke Ashihara debuted the World Trigger manga in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2013. The manga went on hiatus in November 2016 due to Ashihara's poor physical health, and returned in the magazine in October 2018 for five issues before moving to Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in December 2018. The manga is on a one-month break due to the author's poor health, but is slated to return in the March 2022 issue on February 4.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus both publish the series simultaneously in English digitally. Viz Media also publishes the manga in print.

The manga inspired two television anime in 2014 and 2015. The second season of the anime premiered in January and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed these seasons as it aired in Japan.