World Trigger Season 3 Finale Put on Hold After Tsunami Alert

1.2-meter wave reached Japan with 3-meter waves predicted after Tonga eruption

The official Twitter account for the World Trigger anime confirmed on Sunday at 1:53 a.m. that the 14th and final episode of the third season has been put on hold. The episode was to have aired 23 minutes earlier on TV Asahi and its affiliates at 1:30 a.m., but the stations preempted their programming due to special news bulletins.

An underwater volcano in the South Pacific island nation of Tonga erupted on Saturday at about 5:00 p.m. local time (3:00 p.m. Japan Time), and the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning for Amami Islands and the Tokara Islands in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima. The agency has since issued an advisory for almost all of Japan's east coast, and specifically warned of waves as high as three meters (about 10 feet) in the northeastern prefecture of Iwate. Amami Ohshima Island reported a 1.2-meter (about four-foot) wave at 11:55 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Australia, the United States, and other nations circling the Pacific Ocean also issued advisories and warnings for tsunami waves.

The third World Trigger season premiered on October 9 on TV Asahi 's NUMAnimation programming block and is airing on Sundays at 1:30 a.m. Crunchyroll is streaming the new season as it airs in Japan.

Daisuke Ashihara debuted the World Trigger manga in Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2013. The manga went on hiatus in November 2016 due to Ashihara's poor physical health, and returned in the magazine in October 2018 for five issues before moving to Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in December 2018. The manga is on a one-month break due to the author's poor health, but is slated to return in the March 2022 issue on February 4.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus both publish the series simultaneously in English digitally. Viz Media also publishes the manga in print.

The manga inspired two television anime in 2014 and 2015. The second season of the anime premiered in January and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.